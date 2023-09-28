Popular drive-thru coffee shop opens 1st metro Atlanta location

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular coffee chain opened its first location in metro Atlanta -- with more on the way.

7 Brew Coffee, with more than 135 locations across the United States, opened this week at 3700 Buford Drive in Buford.

In Georgia, there are two locations in Augusta and one in Thomasville. A company representative said the next store to open will be in Athens and that they are working on “several sites all around northern Atlanta and are hoping to open 3-4 stores in the next year.

According to its website, “7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone.” The first location was in Rogers, Arkansas.

To mark the occasion in Buford, 7 Brew donated $2,000 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

