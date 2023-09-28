3-Degree Guarantee
Report: Rent prices down for much of metro Atlanta

A newly released report shows rent prices are down across for many areas across metro Atlanta.
A newly released report shows rent prices are down across for many areas across metro Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A newly released report shows rent prices are down across for many areas across metro Atlanta.

Apartmentlist.com found on average, rent in Atlanta itself dropped just under 6% from this time last year.

Their report found the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta will cost about $1,500 a month. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta is $1,491.

Dunwoody had the biggest drop in rent prices with a 7.4% drop year-over-year.

There was only one area where rent got more expensive year-over-year. Conyers saw a 2.1% increase in rent.

CityMedian One-Bedroom RentMedian Two-Bedroom RentMonth-Over-Month Rent GrowthYear-Over-Year Rent Growth
Alpharetta$1,645$1,905-0.7%-2.3%
Atlanta$1,491$1,489-1.3%-5.9%
Chamblee$1,500$1,639-0.7%-6.9%
Conyers$1,300$1,401-2.2%2.1%
Dunwoody$1,559$1,838-1.5%-1.8%
Johns Creek$1,795$2,091-1.8%-4.4%
Kennesaw$1,533$1,722-0.5%-4.6%
Lithia Springs$1,263$1,475-0.1%-1.0%
Marietta$1,354$1,582-0.4%-4.2%
Norcross$1,182$1,5270.1%-6.5%
North Decatur$1,383$1,602-0.8%-2.7%
Peachtree Corners$1,458$1,744-0.4%-4.6%
Sandy Springs$1,361$1,588-1.3%-5.0%
Smyrna$1,492$1,731-1.2%-4.2%
Tucker$1,239$1,526-1.0%-1.6%

For more comparisons and data on rent across metro Atlanta, click here.

