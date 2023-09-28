Report: Rent prices down for much of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A newly released report shows rent prices are down across for many areas across metro Atlanta.

Apartmentlist.com found on average, rent in Atlanta itself dropped just under 6% from this time last year.

Their report found the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta will cost about $1,500 a month. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta is $1,491.

Dunwoody had the biggest drop in rent prices with a 7.4% drop year-over-year.

There was only one area where rent got more expensive year-over-year. Conyers saw a 2.1% increase in rent.

City Median One-Bedroom Rent Median Two-Bedroom Rent Month-Over-Month Rent Growth Year-Over-Year Rent Growth Alpharetta $1,645 $1,905 -0.7% -2.3% Atlanta $1,491 $1,489 -1.3% -5.9% Chamblee $1,500 $1,639 -0.7% -6.9% Conyers $1,300 $1,401 -2.2% 2.1% Dunwoody $1,559 $1,838 -1.5% -1.8% Johns Creek $1,795 $2,091 -1.8% -4.4% Kennesaw $1,533 $1,722 -0.5% -4.6% Lithia Springs $1,263 $1,475 -0.1% -1.0% Marietta $1,354 $1,582 -0.4% -4.2% Norcross $1,182 $1,527 0.1% -6.5% North Decatur $1,383 $1,602 -0.8% -2.7% Peachtree Corners $1,458 $1,744 -0.4% -4.6% Sandy Springs $1,361 $1,588 -1.3% -5.0% Smyrna $1,492 $1,731 -1.2% -4.2% Tucker $1,239 $1,526 -1.0% -1.6%

For more comparisons and data on rent across metro Atlanta, click here.

