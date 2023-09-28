Report: Rent prices down for much of metro Atlanta
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A newly released report shows rent prices are down across for many areas across metro Atlanta.
Apartmentlist.com found on average, rent in Atlanta itself dropped just under 6% from this time last year.
Their report found the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta will cost about $1,500 a month. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta is $1,491.
Dunwoody had the biggest drop in rent prices with a 7.4% drop year-over-year.
There was only one area where rent got more expensive year-over-year. Conyers saw a 2.1% increase in rent.
|City
|Median One-Bedroom Rent
|Median Two-Bedroom Rent
|Month-Over-Month Rent Growth
|Year-Over-Year Rent Growth
|Alpharetta
|$1,645
|$1,905
|-0.7%
|-2.3%
|Atlanta
|$1,491
|$1,489
|-1.3%
|-5.9%
|Chamblee
|$1,500
|$1,639
|-0.7%
|-6.9%
|Conyers
|$1,300
|$1,401
|-2.2%
|2.1%
|Dunwoody
|$1,559
|$1,838
|-1.5%
|-1.8%
|Johns Creek
|$1,795
|$2,091
|-1.8%
|-4.4%
|Kennesaw
|$1,533
|$1,722
|-0.5%
|-4.6%
|Lithia Springs
|$1,263
|$1,475
|-0.1%
|-1.0%
|Marietta
|$1,354
|$1,582
|-0.4%
|-4.2%
|Norcross
|$1,182
|$1,527
|0.1%
|-6.5%
|North Decatur
|$1,383
|$1,602
|-0.8%
|-2.7%
|Peachtree Corners
|$1,458
|$1,744
|-0.4%
|-4.6%
|Sandy Springs
|$1,361
|$1,588
|-1.3%
|-5.0%
|Smyrna
|$1,492
|$1,731
|-1.2%
|-4.2%
|Tucker
|$1,239
|$1,526
|-1.0%
|-1.6%
