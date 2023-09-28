3-Degree Guarantee
Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 47, Alessio’s earns 100

One fast food restaurant filed with a low score while a local pizza joint got a perfect score.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville, one fast-food restaurant home to the Whopper is now home to a failing health inspection. Burger King scored only 47 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report states there was a mold-like substance inside the ice machine. Plus, an employee failed to wash hands after picking up trash and a partially eaten employee sandwich was found on the food prep table.

“I have told them multiple times before. I’ve told our assistant manager to crack down on it before and I’m telling night shift to crack down on it. Every time I see a sandwich, I tell them to go in the office,” Nemo Krajewski, Burger King manager, said.

The manager said they are working to correct every violation, but Atlanta News First noticed they posted an old inspection of an 82 and “B” on the wall. The district manager assured Atlanta News First that they would take it down and post their failing report in public view.

“GPS takes matters of health and safety very seriously, and we want to assure customers that the recent health score is not representative of our usual standards. We have already conducted a thorough review of the situation and taken immediate action to address the concerns raised by the health department. We are prepared for our re-inspection over the next few days,” GPS Hospitality said in a statement about Burger King. “In reference to your question about the posted health score, our district leader arrived while you were on site (recently) to both handle the posting and take corrective action.”

In Cobb County, Miller’s Ale House on Chastain Road in Kennesaw improved on a reinspection this week scoring a “B” and 85 points.

At Alessio’s on McGinnis Ferry Road in Johns Creek, they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award.

They’ve been in business for 10 years at their location in Johns Creek. It’s one of three around town and it’s family owned and operated. And the owners are from New York, which means everything is made from scratch including the dough. They make great pies with that dough and the rolls are to die for too.

On the menu, they have a delicious chicken parmesan, penne alla vodka, chicken wings, “New Yorker” supreme pizza, spaghetti San Pietro, and for dessert, the chocolate chunk piz-ookie.

“Boy, that’s good,” Atlanta News First Senior Reporter Adam Murphy said.

Latest News

