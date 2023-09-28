3-Degree Guarantee
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is making another appearance on a top 10 list. Except this time, it’s not a good list.

According to thevacationer.com, Atlanta is the third major U.S. city that Americans should avoid traveling to at all costs.

It conducted a survey and 18.47% percent of the adults questioned said they wouldn’t travel to Atlanta — regardless of price, weather and things to do.

The survey says Detroit is the No.1 city that travelers would avoid at all costs.

And Honolulu was the least likely city to be avoided.

Here are the Top 10 cities:

  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Atlanta
  • New York City, New York
  • Baltimore, Maryland
  • Anaheim, California
  • San Francisco, California
  • Austin, Texas
  • Miami, Florida
  • Dallas, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida were tied for No. 10

