Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is making another appearance on a top 10 list. Except this time, it’s not a good list.

According to thevacationer.com, Atlanta is the third major U.S. city that Americans should avoid traveling to at all costs.

It conducted a survey and 18.47% percent of the adults questioned said they wouldn’t travel to Atlanta — regardless of price, weather and things to do.

The survey says Detroit is the No.1 city that travelers would avoid at all costs.

And Honolulu was the least likely city to be avoided.

Here are the Top 10 cities:

Detroit, Michigan

Chicago, Illinois

Atlanta

New York City, New York

Baltimore, Maryland

Anaheim, California

San Francisco, California

Austin, Texas

Miami, Florida

Dallas, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida were tied for No. 10

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.