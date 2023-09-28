3-Degree Guarantee
Suspected drunk driver strikes Cobb County patrol car, injures officer, troopers say

A driver that state troopers believe was drunk slammed into the back of a Cobb County patrol vehicle early Thursday morning, Georgia State Patrol said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver that state troopers believe was drunk slammed into the back of a Cobb County patrol vehicle early Thursday morning, Georgia State Patrol said.

At around 12:50 a.m., a patrol officer was investigating a hit-and-run crash in the third lane at Interstate 75 northbound and Cumberland Boulevard. That’s when a white BMW hit the back of the officer’s car that had its blue emergency lights on, state patrol said. The impact reportedly pushed the officer’s vehicle into the gray Toyota Corolla it was parked behind.

The officer and the Corolla’s driver were both in their cars when the accident happened, according to state patrol. The officer and the BMW’s driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges will be issued soon, state patrol said.

