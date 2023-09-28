Two Georgia cities recognized for income gains, study says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As inflation rises in Georgia and beyond, other economic measures are rising, too — although these look better for your checkbook.

A study from commercial real estate agency MyEListing found that Atlanta and Roswell rank No. 7 and No. 27, respectively, for income gains. The study marked the top 50 U.S. cities with the most “meaningful” earning rises.

The analysis examined census data from 2017 to 2022, calculating median household incomes and seeing how they measure up against the average GDP growth rate per household. GDP, or gross domestic product, measures a country’s economic activity by tallying goods and services.

In the five-year period, Atlanta’s median household income went from $51,701 to $83,251, a 61% increase. Meanwhile in Roswell, the median household income went from $87,911 to $130,088, a 48% increase. And both cities exceeded the GDP growth rate by thousands of dollars, meaning they are economically surpassing other areas.

“This data underscores the fact that while economic progress is widespread, certain cities are outpacing others, setting themselves apart on a ‘pound-for-pound’ basis as the economic frontrunners of the future,” the study said.

The city with the most income gains was Miami, Florida, whose median income leaped from $33,999 in 2017 to $60,989 in 2022.

