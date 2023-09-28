WATCH LIVE: New parking deck construction set to begin at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A project for better parking at one of the world’s busiest airports is set to begin in October.

Atlanta leaders will address the need for a new parking deck at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday.

This will mark the first phase of the project. The planned new parking lot will increase capacity and implement smart technology.

The South Economy lot will close on Oct. 23.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.