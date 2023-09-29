3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Community Food Bank receives big donation ahead of expected holiday demand

Driven by inflation, demand for the food bank’s have dramatically increased.
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Atlanta Community Food Bank(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Community Food Bank is on the receiving end of a big donation of much-needed food items and cash as the nonprofit staves off inflation and gears up for the busy holiday months.

As part of the Atlanta Apartment Association’s (AAA) 36th annual Food-A-Thon, the group donated hundreds of pounds of food Friday that its members have been collecting over the last several months. They also handed over a cash donation.

“This is a celebration, but at the end of the day, we’re all here for a certain reason and that’s to help those who are less fortunate,” said Jim Fowler, president of AAA.

The festive event at the food bank’s East Point headquarters included a donation drop-off and parade led by a familiar face in professional sports - the Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson acted as this year’s grand marshal.

“He’s breaking all kinds of records on the baseball field, and we hope we can do the same today,” said Jim Fowler, president of AAA.

The donation couldn’t come at a better time. Kyle Waide, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, says demand for their services in the last six months alone is up nearly 40 percent. They blame inflation and say it’ll only get worse as the holidays approach because many of those north Georgia families don’t qualify for public assistance.

“So, they’re really on their own, in harm’s way, where they can’t make their paycheck cover all their basic needs for their families,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Nearly 11 percent of Georgians (1 in 9 people) are considered food insecure. It’s worse for children. Statistics from the Atlanta Community Food Bank show just over 13 percent (1 in 8 kids) experience food insecurity in Georgia. Both stats top the national average in their respective category.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank gave out more than 100 million meals and grocery products in the past year. The Atlanta Apartment Association played a big role in that effort. AAA says in the last year, they collected over 40,000 pounds of food products and raised over $1 million in cash, enough money and donations to provide 6.2 million meals for Georgians in need.

