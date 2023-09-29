Atlanta men’s chorus finishes third at Worlds, prepares for future performances

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On a cool night in September at St. John’s United Methodist Church, a chorus of men gather to sing.

“I love the music that we create,” said Clay Hine.

You’d be forgiven if you thought it was choir practice for Sunday service. But this is much different.

“AVP, Atlanta Vocal Project, started almost 20 years ago,” said Hine, who is the director of AVP.

AVP is a men’s barbershop chorus comprising of dozens of singers from around metro Atlanta. As the director, Hine is constantly organizing and waving his arms.

“Hopefully, it’s a little more artistic than waving your arms,” Hine said.

Hine is a third-generation barbershop singer. Barbershop singing runs in his blood.

“I’ve been around it my whole life,” he said.

AVP is one of the southeast’s premier harmony groups, part of the 23,000-member Barbershop Harmony Society.

For AVP’s members, like Tim Reynolds, singing is a passion that carries far beyond the realm of hobby.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds understands appearances and gets that the men on the church stage don’t match most people’s stereotypes.

“They think of four guys that are probably annoying,” Reynolds said.

But the tunes they belt out each Thursday night at practice are catchy and award-winning. Earlier this summer, AVP bested dozens of choruses from numerous countries, placing third at the 85th Annual International Chorus Contest, paired with a chorus from Tampa.

“When you win, you get a big trophy,” Hine said, pointing to a smaller medal on his shirt. “When you get third place, you get these shiny medals.”

It’s AVP’s highest finish in its nearly 20 year existence. But despite the undeniable talent and work it takes to sing, there’s a theory that anyone can do it.

“I think if you can speak, you can sing,” said member Brad Howell.

The chorus performs on Sep. 30 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. They’ll also be in Normandy next year for the 80th anniversary of D Day.

But for its members, the greatest prize is in the harmony itself.

“Live music is wonderful, and I think this is a way for us as average people to get together and create something special,” Howell said.

And it’s something they’ll continue to belt out until their singing days are complete.

“Until I keel over, or they kick me out,” Reynolds said. “It’s a passion. I’ve been doing this pretty much all my life.

For a calendar of AVP’s events, click here.

