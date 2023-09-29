Atlanta spa shooter in Fulton County court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing 8 people at spas across Metro Atlanta appeared in court on Thursday.

The trial against Robert Aaron Long is moving forward to address one of the many pre-trial motions.

Long has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Fulton County but is already serving a Cherokee County life sentence for murder in the deadly spa shootings.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced previously she is seeking the death penalty.

The victims were killed at spas in Fulton and Cherokee County in 2021.

Six of the eight victims were of Asian descent, sparking nationwide conversation about attacks against Asian-Americans.

