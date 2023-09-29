3-Degree Guarantee
Braves beat Cubs, 5-3, to clinch home-field advantage throughout the 2023 postseason

It was a big night for Matt Olson as well
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Philadelphia...
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-3, to secure home-field advantage throughout the 2023 postseason.

In the bottom of the first, Matt Olson hit a two-run homerun for his 54th homer of the year.

Olson also set a single-season franchise record for RBI with 136.

In addition, the Braves are just 3 homeruns away from the single-season record. The 2019 Twins own the current record of 307.

Atlanta host the Nationals for their final series of the regular season beginning Friday at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

