Braves beat Cubs, 5-3, to clinch home-field advantage throughout the 2023 postseason
It was a big night for Matt Olson as well
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-3, to secure home-field advantage throughout the 2023 postseason.
In the bottom of the first, Matt Olson hit a two-run homerun for his 54th homer of the year.
Olson also set a single-season franchise record for RBI with 136.
In addition, the Braves are just 3 homeruns away from the single-season record. The 2019 Twins own the current record of 307.
Atlanta host the Nationals for their final series of the regular season beginning Friday at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.
