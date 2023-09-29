Braves beat Cubs, 5-3, to clinch home-field advantage throughout the 2023 postseason

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-3, to secure home-field advantage throughout the 2023 postseason.

In the bottom of the first, Matt Olson hit a two-run homerun for his 54th homer of the year.

Olson also set a single-season franchise record for RBI with 136.

History made (again)🏆



Matt Olson's 2-run home run sets the single-season franchise record for RBIs with 𝟏𝟑𝟔. pic.twitter.com/J3HHrUuxCB — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 28, 2023

In addition, the Braves are just 3 homeruns away from the single-season record. The 2019 Twins own the current record of 307.

Atlanta host the Nationals for their final series of the regular season beginning Friday at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

