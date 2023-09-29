Clayton County police look for missing 17-year-old facing ‘multiple mental illnesses’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 17-year-old who has been diagnosed with “multiple mental illnesses,” they said in an alert.

Christian Martin was reported missing two days ago when she left home without permission, police said.

Martin is a Black female with black hair in braids and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a McDonald’s employee shirt and black pants, according to police.

Police said Martin is known to visit the 100th block of Riverview Place in Jonesboro.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or 911.

