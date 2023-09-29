3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Clayton County police look for missing 17-year-old facing ‘multiple mental illnesses’

Christian Martin was reported missing yesterday when she left home without permission, Clayton...
Christian Martin was reported missing yesterday when she left home without permission, Clayton County police said.(Cobb County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 17-year-old who has been diagnosed with “multiple mental illnesses,” they said in an alert.

Christian Martin was reported missing two days ago when she left home without permission, police said.

Martin is a Black female with black hair in braids and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a McDonald’s employee shirt and black pants, according to police.

Police said Martin is known to visit the 100th block of Riverview Place in Jonesboro.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Arrest warrants have been issued for 16-year-old Emmanuel Williams. The teen faces charges of...
Missing Atlanta middle school student found, teen wanted for kidnapping
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says

Latest News

Atlanta Community Food Bank
Atlanta Community Food Bank receives big donation ahead of expected holiday demand
From Oct. 1 to Oct. 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced animal adoption fees at...
‘Empty the Shelters’ event to reduce animal adoption fees amid crisis
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus
Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film...
‘We honor you, Mr. President’ | Jimmy Carter’s tributes before 99th birthday