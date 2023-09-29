Duluth senior living community fails health inspection with just 25 points

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Gwinnett County, Parc at Duluth touts itself as exceptional senior living.

But lately, the buzz around the property is how their kitchen staff received an exceptionally low health score.

“I think they should be shut down. I mean they are not taking precautions,” Caregiver Amanda Mason said.

Parc at Duluth failed a county health inspection with only 25 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. That’s a 25 out of 100.

The inspector snapped photographs of the violations which showed a mold-like substance in the ice machine, dented cans of food and dirty water leaking on boxes of food in the freezer.

“I think it’s awful and it shouldn’t happen,” Mason said.

Mason is a caregiver for one of the seniors living there and was appalled by the fact that nine critical violations were noted in the report.

For example, an employee cut lettuce without wearing gloves. Plus, kitchen staff and servers failed to wash their hands properly and meatballs, pork, vegetable soup and yogurt were at unsafe temperatures.

“It is safe to eat,” a Parc at Duluth manager said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the executive vice president of the property, Woody DeWeese, who said they have had their kitchen commercially cleaned and they addressed the issues noted in the report. Now they’re waiting on a reinspection.

“We corrected nearly all of the violations that were found in real time last Thursday while the health inspector was on site with us. Since then, we have had our kitchen commercially cleaned, and addressed the remaining issues noted in our report. We have worked hand-in-hand with the Gwinnet health inspection team to provide our employees with hands-on re-training in safe food handling practices. Our residents have enjoyed uninterrupted meal service and we are anticipating an updated report which reflects this diligent focus,” DeWeese said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.