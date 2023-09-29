‘Empty the Shelters’ event to reduce animal adoption fees amid crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As animal shelters crowd and euthanasia rates rise, one organization is trying to mitigate the crisis by making pets easier to adopt.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 15, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced animal adoption fees at nearly 350 shelters nationwide for its fall “Empty the Shelters” event — including six in or near metro Atlanta. During the two-week period, vaccinated and spayed or neutered pets can be adopted for $50 or less.

“Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time,” Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a statement. “Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

Shelters participating in or near Atlanta are:

Other shelters across the state are also taking part in the event, including:

You can view an interactive map of the participating locations here.

Last year, more than 15,000 dogs and cats were killed in Georgia shelters, according to Best Friends Animal Society. Two weeks ago, the organization hosted its own National Pet Adoption Weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: It’s National Pet Adoption Weekend! Here’s where to find deals in and near Atlanta

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.