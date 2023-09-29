3-Degree Guarantee
Fight leads to stabbing at Cobb County motel

A fight led to a man being stabbed at the Motel 6 in Marietta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A motel in Cobb County is at the center of a crime investigation.

The Marietta Police Department says a man was stabbed at the Motel 6 on Delk Road in Marietta. They say two men who likely knew each other got into a fight and one of the men ended up stabbing the other.

Both men were taken into custody for questioning. There is no word on charges at this time.

The man who was stabbed is expected to be okay.

