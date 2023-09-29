Fight leads to stabbing at Cobb County motel

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A motel in Cobb County is at the center of a crime investigation.

The Marietta Police Department says a man was stabbed at the Motel 6 on Delk Road in Marietta. They say two men who likely knew each other got into a fight and one of the men ended up stabbing the other.

Both men were taken into custody for questioning. There is no word on charges at this time.

The man who was stabbed is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.