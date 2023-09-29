3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more sunshine today in metro Atlanta with highs in the 80s.

Friday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 80°

Chance of rain - 0%

Warm this weekend

High pressure will build over the southeast U.S. through the weekend, which will lead to plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 80s on Saturday, so plan accordingly if you’ll be outdoors.

Forecast highs Friday
Forecast highs Friday(Atlanta News First)

Staying dry

There’s no rain in your 7 Day Forecast. Our next best chance of rain won’t arrive until Friday, Oct. 6.

