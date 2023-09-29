First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who is one of 19 co-defendants in Fulton County’s historic, sweeping indictment of former President Donald Trump, has reached a plea deal in the alleged scheme to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Hall has pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties, according to Reuters.

Hall has received 12 months of probation for each count for a total of five years probation. According to his plea deal, he must perform 200 hours of community service; pay a $5,000 fine; write a letter of apology to the state of Georgia; must testify truthfully in upcoming court proceedings; have no contact with any victims or witnesses or co-defendants associated with the case; cannot participate in any polling activities while on probation; and have no communication with the media while the overall case is ongoing.

Hall was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County, a small south Georgia jurisdiction. Also charged in the scheme were former Trump attorney Sidney Powell; former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham; and former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton.

Also on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones denied a request from another Trump co-defendant, Jeffery Clark, to move his case into federal court.

Jones - who has already denied a similar request from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said Jeffery Clark has not met the legal standards needed to transfer the case’s jurisdiction.

Hall’s plea comes one day after court records indicate Trump no longer wants to remove his case from Fulton County jurisdiction and into a federal courtroom.

In a Thursday filing, Trump attorney Steven Sadow said, “this decision is based on his well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia.”

