Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia state senator who pushed for a special session to review Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ actions following the indictment of former President Donald Trump has been indefinitely suspended from his party’s caucus.

Colton Moore, a Republican who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, wrote in a letter to Kemp that an “emergency exists in the affairs of the state,” urging him to call the legislative session.

“America is under attack,” the senator said on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically target political opponents. We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis.”

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.



America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

In a written statement, Georgia Senate Republicans announced on Thursday that Moore would not be allowed to participate in any future caucus, citing violations of caucus rules on multiple occasions during Moore’s push to investigate Willis.

The suspension does not block the freshman state senator from participating in other senate business as an elected representative, the group stated.

“Senator Moore has a right to his opinion. However, during his advocacy for his ill-conceived proposal, Senator Moore has knowingly misled people across Georgia and our nation, causing unnecessary tension and hostility, while putting his Caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm.”

Senator Moore took to X/Twitter to respond to the suspension announcement, calling the Georgia Senate Republicans “RINOs” -- an unfavorable acronym that stands for “Republican In Name Only” and describes politicians who are misaligned with party ideology -- and claiming those who pushed him out are “acting like children.”

The Georgia RINOs responded to my call to fight back against the Trump witch hunts by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus. But I’m not going anywhere.



I stand by my Republican principles. I stand by the Republican platform. I will continue to serve as a… https://t.co/3oTXMQj3pA — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) September 28, 2023

