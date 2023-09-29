3-Degree Guarantee
GOP suspends senator from caucus | ANF+ Political Update’s weekly wrap

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in town this weekend | Latest on Donald Trump’s Georgia indictment
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has been under the nation’s political microscope before, but never more so than now.

Here’s a recap of Sept. 25-29, 2023:

TOP STORY THIS WEEK
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
‘His wrongheaded policy position’

The northwest Georgia lawmaker who has been unrelenting in his call for a special legislative session to sanction Fulton County DA Fani Willis over her prosecution of former President Donald Trump has been suspended from the state GOP caucus.

On Thursday, the Georgia Senate Republican Caucus said state Sen. Colton Moore has “knowingly misled people across Georgia and the nation, causing unnecessarily tension and hostility, while putting his Caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm.

“Furthermore, Senator Moore was informed that he has violated multiple Caucus Rules on multiple occasions and was given every opportunity to simply adhere to the Rules going forward, not to abandon his wrongheaded policy position,” the caucus said. “Unfortunately, he has refused and was suspended by Leadership from participating in the Caucus until he agrees to abide by the Rules which he voted for at the beginning of his term.”

State GOP chair Josh McKoon urged state Republicans to focus on the upcoming election.

Bobby Jr. in town this weekend

Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in metro Atlanta Saturday and Sunday.

Kennedy is hosting a meet-and-greet at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, he’s hosting an event at Clark Atlanta University from 5-8 p.m.

DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT | LATEST HEADLINES
First Donald Trump-related trials set to begin in 4 weeks in Atlanta
Protections issued for Donald Trump jurors
Trump no longer wants to move Fulton County case to federal court, documents show
With cameras running, pressure is on judge over Trump’s Georgia indictment

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

