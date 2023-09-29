GOP suspends senator from caucus | ANF+ Political Update’s weekly wrap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has been under the nation’s political microscope before, but never more so than now.

Here’s a recap of Sept. 25-29, 2023:

‘His wrongheaded policy position’

The northwest Georgia lawmaker who has been unrelenting in his call for a special legislative session to sanction Fulton County DA Fani Willis over her prosecution of former President Donald Trump has been suspended from the state GOP caucus.

On Thursday, the Georgia Senate Republican Caucus said state Sen. Colton Moore has “knowingly misled people across Georgia and the nation, causing unnecessarily tension and hostility, while putting his Caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm.

“Furthermore, Senator Moore was informed that he has violated multiple Caucus Rules on multiple occasions and was given every opportunity to simply adhere to the Rules going forward, not to abandon his wrongheaded policy position,” the caucus said. “Unfortunately, he has refused and was suspended by Leadership from participating in the Caucus until he agrees to abide by the Rules which he voted for at the beginning of his term.”

State GOP chair Josh McKoon urged state Republicans to focus on the upcoming election.

Bobby Jr. in town this weekend

Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in metro Atlanta Saturday and Sunday.

Kennedy is hosting a meet-and-greet at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, he’s hosting an event at Clark Atlanta University from 5-8 p.m.

