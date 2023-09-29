3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Arrest warrants have been issued for 16-year-old Emmanuel Williams. The teen faces charges of...
Missing Atlanta middle school student found, teen wanted for kidnapping
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says
In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended...
Atlanta mayor responds to Warnock’s letter on controversial future public safety training center

Latest News

A fight led to a man being stabbed at a motel in Marietta.
Fight leads to stabbing at Cobb County motel
A fight led to a man being stabbed at the Motel 6 in Marietta.
Fight leads to stabbing at Cobb County motel
Robert Aaron Long, convicted of killing 4 Atlanta spa workers
Atlanta spa shooter fights death penalty in Fulton County
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges
The man accused of killing eight people at metro Atlanta spas in 2021 is expected to appear in...
Atlanta spa shooter fights death penalty in Fulton County