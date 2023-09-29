3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Jay Leno offers support to sheriff’s office after deputy dies in line of duty

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (Gray News) – Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno made a surprise guest appearance at a sheriff’s office in California last week.

Last Saturday, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Office posted photos of its officers standing with Leno situated in between them.

“No fanfare, no cameras, no PR, just Jay Leno,” the sheriff’s department said in the post.

Leno had made a stop at the sheriff’s department to offer support for the loss of one of its deputies.

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 16, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and killed in his cruiser while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Words cannot express the shock, sadness, and anger over this senseless loss of an exemplary deputy and an even better human being,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 17 post. “Deputy Clinkunbroomer strived for excellence in everything he did … We are numb with grief and are grasping to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family.”

Condolences and support were also offered to Clinkunbroomer’s family from the sheriff’s department.

Officials said Leno additionally made a financial contribution to Clinkunbroomer’s family.

“Thank you for stopping by, sir! We appreciate your support,” the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says
SNAP Benefit
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians
Mount Vernon Highway Bridge remains closed at I-285.
UPDATE: Bridge over I-285 in Sady Springs remains closed until summer 2024 due to crash
In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended...
Atlanta mayor responds to Warnock’s letter on controversial future public safety training center

Latest News

Jumping for a good cause
Jumping for a good cause
FBI visits Lithonia senior center, educates elderly about scammers
FBI visits Lithonia senior center, educates elderly about scammers
Trump no longer wants to move Fulton County case to federal court, documents show
Trump no longer wants to move Fulton County case to federal court, documents show
Passport
What’s open, closed, and what could be delayed under a government shutdown