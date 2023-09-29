Man arrested in connection with shooting at coin laundry in Marietta
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested after he reportedly shot a Marietta man at a coin laundry on Pat Mell Road on Thursday.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the man was identified as 33-year-old Chike Obi.
Police said officers responded to the 24/7 Coin Laundry at 495 Pat Mell Road after a person shot call. When officers got there, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.