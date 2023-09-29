Metro Atlanta school theatre programs say they’ve been swindled thousands from ticket vendor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The theatre programs at North Atlanta High School and Sutton Middle School said over the last year, they have not been paid $24,030 from their ticket vendor, Brown Paper Tickets.

“Both schools were selling tickets, as they’d done traditionally, using this company they thought they could rely on, and unfortunately, got abused by the company,” said Kristin Childers, a theatre booster at North Atlanta High School.

Childers has diligently tried to track down the money but has continuously been met with silence from Brown Paper Tickets.

“And we’re getting no response, no satisfaction, just radio silence from Brown Paper Tickets and Events.com,” Childers said.

According to the Brown Paper Tickets website, they were acquired by Events.com.

Neither company responded to multiple requests for comment from Atlanta News First.

Childers reported that Sutton Middle School is owed $9,355 for ticket sales from November 2022 for their performance of Beauty and the Beast.

She said North Atlanta High School is owed a total of $14,675. She said that’s $780 for the One Act play in November 2022, and $13,895 for the musical Legally Blonde in March 2023.

“Both of these organizations are self-funded for their arts programs. So they depend on ticket sales from the shows one year to finance the shows the next year,” Childers said.

Childers showed Atlanta News First the bank statement from Brown Paper Ticket’s last payment to North Atlanta High School from March 2022.

She said they have not received any ticket revenue payments for their last two performances dating back to October 2022.

Basic internet searches show dozens of reports from across the country alleging that Brown Paper Tickets has failed to pay ticketholders, artists and event hosts.

In March 2021, the Washington Attorney General sued the Seattle-based company.

“As a result of the lawsuit, Seattle-based ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets must fully refund all consumers who purchased tickets to canceled events, and pay all money it owes to organizers of past events,” according to a press release from the Washington attorney general’s office.

At the time, the lawsuit estimates that 45,000 event organizers and ticket purchasers nationwide, and internationally, will receive a total of roughly $9 million.

Childers said both Sutton Middle School and North Atlanta High School are using a different ticket vendor for future shows.

She has filed official complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the attorney general’s offices in Georgia and Washington.

