Metro Atlanta woman creates miniature replicas of people’s homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Atlanta miniaturist Jeanne Dufour, the magic really is in the details. And you’d better get your glasses out because these details are tough to spot.

For the past four years, Dufour’s created what she calls ‘tiny homes.’ And they’re exactly that, miniature replicas of her client’s houses.

“When they see their own home in an artistic way, I think they understand how special their home is,” said Dufour.

Dufour said one of her tiny homes takes about three months to make, the longest taking about four and a half months.

“If somebody’s a musician and I find out that about them, I’ll use sheet music on their piece. If they’re in accounting, I might trim it with numbers,” she said.

Taking photos of a client’s home can capture its design, but Dufour says that isn’t what brings a home to life, it’s the people in it.

Dufour’s favorite part is adding all the fluff, as she calls it, the intricate details making a home one-of-a-kind.

Even the tiniest of homes tell a story and Dufour is honored to share them.

“It’s a real, real pleasure to present, that’s what I call it. When I’m done and I present it and people have tears in their eyes or laugh or giggle or point and say ‘mom look at this!’ I can’t believe she included that,” she said.

Defour’s tiny homes cost anywhere between $300 to $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.