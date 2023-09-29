3-Degree Guarantee
Mother advocates for child seat safety after accident

Mom shares story with other parents
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A miracle that’s how one mom describes an experience after her 4 children walked away after a terrifying accident, only complaining about their headaches.

Deanna Lundin said her four kids Katherine 13, Mia 10, Abram 7, and Beau 3 complain about their car seats and boosters.

“Every day I’m struggling. What are my kids going to eat,? When are they going to go to bed? How much screen time are they going to have? Car seat safety is just another thing,” said Lundin.

Last spring she loaded the kids in a friend’s car for a ten-minute drive home. Shortly after saying goodbye, she got a phone call saying they were in an accident.

“The car was upside down. It flipped 4 times. It was in pieces, the windows were gone, and I could see my son’s car seat on top of the car, pinned. She said they’re okay, they’re all okay, and then they were sitting there all there waiting for me. They all jumped up and came running to me and then their faces changed and they all started crying,” said Lundin.

The kids were taken to Scottish Rite Hospital in Sandy Springs. One of the doctors in the ER that day. Dr. Sarah Lazarus said some of her patients have lost limbs or had severe brain damage. She said that the Lundin’s did everything right.

“We really do see a significant difference with children who have been appropriately restrained or not restrained,” said Lazarus.

Georgia requires children to use a car seat or a booster seat until they are 8. Research shows car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% with infants and 54% with toddlers.

Lundin and her husband Grant said they made the decision that night, that they were going to share their story to help other parents.

“Every single time, make the right choices every time..They are alive, they are alive because we made good choices,” said Lundin.

Mom shares story with other parents
Mom shares story with other parents
