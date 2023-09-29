Need to see how your favorite restaurant did on an inspection? Here’s how

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Need to check a health inspection for your favorite restaurant?

The Georgia Department of Public Health puts its inspections of food services, tourist accommodations and business swimming pools online.

School cafeterias are included in the food service category.

You can search by city, county, permit type and permit number. You can also set a score range and date range.

Inspections will list any kind of violations. The score and the full inspection report can also be viewed.

Need to see an inspection report in your area? Click here. Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties are not included in the statewide search and can be viewed by clicking here.

Here’s what the inspection score means:

90-100: A for food safety excellence

80-89: B for satisfactory compliance

70-79: C for marginal compliance

69 and below: U for unsatisfactory compliance

You can also view inspection reports for nursing homes in Georgia.

