Over 63K active-duty GA servicemembers at risk of work without pay during shutdown

The White House says 1.3 million active-duty servicemembers are at risk of not getting paid during a shutdown.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The White House says 1.3 million active-duty servicemembers are at risk of not getting paid during a shutdown.

Tens of thousands of those members are right here in Georgia.

The White House says 63,800 active-duty servicemembers in the state are at risk of not getting paid during the shutdown.

They’re not the only ones.

According to the White House, more than 1,727 TSA officers and more than 577 air traffic controllers could be in a similar position.

Critical food assistance could also be in jeopardy.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, more than 1.4 million Georgians who rely on SNAP benefits could see their food assistance delayed later this fall under a prolonged shutdown.

Earlier today U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in Savannah Friday detailing the wide economic impact this shutdown could have.

“A shutdown would impact many key government functions,” said Secretary Yellen. “From loans to farmers and small businesses to food and workplace safety inspections, to Head Start programs for children.”

According to the VA, veterans’ benefits will continue under a government shutdown.

