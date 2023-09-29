3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her show. (Source: @liveitupsa210/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Pink reportedly kicked out a concertgoer who was holding up a sign during one of her shows in Texas.

During the Grammy winner’s tour stop in San Antonio on Monday, she kicked a man for disrupting the show.

According to People, the man was holding up a sign with a message that read, “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

Pink was performing in the concert’s acoustic segment when the man reportedly stood in front of the stage and held up the sign.

In a video shared online, Pink can be heard saying to the fan “You spent all this money to come here and do that? Get that out of here.”

Adding, “He came here tonight to talk about circumcision ... I feel bad. I feel bad that he wasted his time.”

She instructed security to remove the man from the concert.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Arrest warrants have been issued for 16-year-old Emmanuel Williams. The teen faces charges of...
Missing Atlanta middle school student found, teen wanted for kidnapping
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says

Latest News

Mom shares story with other parents
Mom shares story with other parents
Georgia musicians write Jimmy Carter a song for his 99th birthday
Georgia musicians write Jimmy Carter a song for his 99th birthday
A piece of Atlanta music history can be yours for just $20.
Sweetwater Brewery auctioning off Ed Sheeran’s guitar for charity
Georgia is among the states with the highest numbers of student loan borrowers.
Student loan repayments begin next week: What you need to know
A digital mosaic outside the Carter Center displays photos and video messages from celebrities...
Georgia musicians write Jimmy Carter a song for his 99th birthday