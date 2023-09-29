Police: 2 men injured after shooting in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were hospitalized after being shot in Lithonia Thursday evening, officials said.

According to DeKalb police, officers responded to the 7200 block of Covington Highway in reference to a person shot.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and in serious condition. The second victim is a 24-year-old male shot in the neck and in stable condition, the department said.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting. This is an active investigation.

