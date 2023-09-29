Ride for the Westside celebrates revitalization efforts in Atlanta neighborhoods

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s historic westside neighborhood is celebrating growth and resurgence at Ride for the Westside as community advocates push for affordable, high-quality housing opportunities.

Broderick Thompson-Smith, a homeowner on Atlanta’s westside, looked beyond blight when he bought into the neighborhood.

“It’s the people – the people, the culture, the sauce,” said Thompson-Smith. “It’s the underdog, but you can see its heart is beating.”

Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, Vine City, and English Avenue make up the city’s westside, which has experienced a dramatic 60 percent population decline since its peak in the 1960s.While more than 50 percent of homes sit vacant today, nonprofits are actively working to reverse that.

Atlanta nonprofit Quest Community Development Corporation has funneled millions of dollars into the westside, bringing affordable housing and community programming to the area.

“The decline was pretty fast. By the 2000′s it was prevalent – all around the decline and decay,” said Ebony Ford, director of community building and engagement at Quest.

Approximately 58,000 people called the westside home in the 1960′s. Today, just over 16,000 people live in one of the four neighborhoods.

Quest specifically targeting the community’s most vulnerable residents, like seniors, veterans, chronically homeless, and people who suffer from mental or substance abuse issues. More than 10,000 people living on the westside have benefited from the organization’s services.

“We like the gentrification in a way that it elevates the community. We do not want the gentrification to displace the residents,” explained Ford.

Westside Future Fund, another nonprofit building up the area, focuses on attracting new residents with a connection to the area.

“Not just any people, but people with heart and a connection to these neighborhoods who want to restore their greatness,” said Westside Future Fund President John Ahmann.

Westside Future Fund has built 300 high-quality affordable units with an additional 3 to 400 in the works. Units are priced to reflect the salary of residents in the neighborhood, averaging no more than 30 percent of income.

“A lot of folks who live on the westside are hard-working, but usually at lower pay scales,” said Ahmann. “We need to repopulate these neighborhoods, but in a way that lifts up those with a connection to them.”

Roads will close from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 30, for the second annual Ride for the Westside. The event includes an 11 mile bike circuit, 5k race, and self-guided walking tour highlighting civil rights landmarks and monumental growth in the area. There will also be music, games, and food.

Quest and Westside Future Fund are hosting the event. Signups for the event are open online.

