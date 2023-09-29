3-Degree Guarantee
Student loan repayments begin next week: What you need to know

Georgia is among the states with the highest numbers of student loan borrowers.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The three-year pause on student loan repayments ends next week.

Faith Kent is a Sophomore at Georgia State University. “If I put all of them together, I probably say 14k in loans,” she said.

Joshua Lill is a Georgia Tech alumnus. “I think I left Georgia Tech with about 25 to 30 worth of debt slowly chipping away I think down to 12k left,” he said.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about what the repayment process will look like. Experts say it’s important for borrowers to know their options.

What will happen if there is a government shutdown?

If a shutdown happens or not student loan payments will still be due.

However, borrowers could experience hurdles in trying to reach the Department of Education.

Potential furloughs could result in delays in reaching a representative and/or completing an application process.

What if you can’t pay?

You can head to the studentaid.gov where there are a variety of repayment plans.

The Biden Administration recently rolled out a new program called Saving on a Valuable Education also known as “SAVE”. It’s an income-driven repayment plan that can cut monthly payments in half and for many borrowers result in a $0 monthly payment.

What if you miss a payment?

The Biden Administration has also introduced a temporary year-long program called, “onramp.”

The program was created in anticipation that borrowers starting repayment may experience setbacks.

Under the program, If you miss a payment, it is not reported to a credit agency or put your loan in default.

