Sweetwater Brewery auctioning off Ed Sheeran’s guitar for charity

Ed Sheeran makes an appearance at Sweetwater Brewery before a performance at Mercedes-Benz...
Ed Sheeran makes an appearance at Sweetwater Brewery before a performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in May.(Sweetwater Brewery)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A piece of Atlanta music history can be yours for just $20.

Ed Sheeran gave a surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery ahead of his concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in May and Sweetwater Brewery is raffling the guitar he used during the performance.

Caption

Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Camp Twin Lakes. The camp has given children with disabilities fully accessible camp experiences for almost 30 years.

Tickets are $20 each and are available at the brewery’s taproom at 195 Ottley Dr. until Oct. 15.

