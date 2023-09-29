Sweetwater Brewery auctioning off Ed Sheeran’s guitar for charity

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A piece of Atlanta music history can be yours for just $20.

Ed Sheeran gave a surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery ahead of his concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in May and Sweetwater Brewery is raffling the guitar he used during the performance.

Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Camp Twin Lakes. The camp has given children with disabilities fully accessible camp experiences for almost 30 years.

Tickets are $20 each and are available at the brewery’s taproom at 195 Ottley Dr. until Oct. 15.

