3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations

Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor law violations.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods over possible child labor law violations.

The investigation of the chicken processing plants follows a report from The New York Times earlier this month.

The report mentioned an underage migrant worker was severely injured while working for a sanitation company hired by Perdue in Virginia.

Perdue said it plans to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on this matter and take appropriate actions based on the findings.

Tyson has yet to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Arrest warrants have been issued for 16-year-old Emmanuel Williams. The teen faces charges of...
Missing Atlanta middle school student found, teen wanted for kidnapping
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says
In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended...
Atlanta mayor responds to Warnock’s letter on controversial future public safety training center

Latest News

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
LNL: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year
A fight led to a man being stabbed at a motel in Marietta.
Fight leads to stabbing at Cobb County motel