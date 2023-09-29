3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

What’s open, closed, and what could be delayed under a government shutdown

Georgia has more than 77000 civilian federal employees
What’s open, closed, and what could be delayed under a government shutdown
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a race against the clock as millions wait to see if elected leaders can make a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Airports, public health and safety departments and government services are all bracing for impact in the event that a deal doesn’t come in time.

Federal operations deemed “non-essential” would come to a halt.

“The things that are going to be affected are the ones that are in regular, annual appropriations bills because those are the ones that Congress is having trouble passing” said Georgia State University Political Science Professor, Jeffrey Lazarus.

He says services and programs financed through other means, like the way Social Security is funded through a payroll tax, will not be affected.

“Social Security benefits will not be affected, the Post Office is funded essentially through the sale of stamps and other services so it’s not funded through regular appropriations, so it won’t be affected,” said Lazarus. “Amtrak is funded through ticket sales so it won’t be affected.”

Lazarus says some services might be delayed due to short staffing and the government prioritizing certain work.

“If you are a citizen who is in dispute with the IRS and you are in a dispute resolution or if there is an agency that owes you money and that payment needs to be processed, those services are less likely to happen or if they do happen, they might happen more slowly during a shutdown,” said Lazarus.

Critical food assistance is on the line as the government inches toward a shutdown.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, more than 1.4 million Georgians who rely on SNAP benefits could see their food assistance delayed later this fall if a shutdown drags on.

Agencies like OSHA, the FDA, and the EPA would all pull back operations.

If you plan to fly, a government shutdown could impact you in more ways than one.

If you’re flying out of the country, you should know you might see delays in passport services.

Access to some passport agencies might be limited under a shutdown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Police are looking for 15-year-old Oliver Choyce, who is wanted for murder, aggravated assault...
Manhunt underway for No. 1 most wanted in Clayton County, sheriff says
SNAP Benefit
Government shutdown could disrupt food assistance for thousands of Georgians
Mount Vernon Highway Bridge remains closed at I-285.
UPDATE: Bridge over I-285 in Sady Springs remains closed until summer 2024 due to crash
In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended...
Atlanta mayor responds to Warnock’s letter on controversial future public safety training center

Latest News

FBI visits Lithonia senior center, educates elderly about scammers
FBI visits Lithonia senior center, educates elderly about scammers
Trump no longer wants to move Fulton County case to federal court, documents show
Trump no longer wants to move Fulton County case to federal court, documents show
Jumping for a good cause
Jumping for a good cause
Ride for the Westside celebrates revitalization efforts in Atlanta neighborhoods
Metro Atlanta theatre programs say they’ve been swindled $24,000 from ticket vendor
Metro Atlanta school theatre programs say they’ve been swindled thousands from ticket vendor