What’s open, closed, and what could be delayed under a government shutdown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a race against the clock as millions wait to see if elected leaders can make a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Airports, public health and safety departments and government services are all bracing for impact in the event that a deal doesn’t come in time.

Federal operations deemed “non-essential” would come to a halt.

“The things that are going to be affected are the ones that are in regular, annual appropriations bills because those are the ones that Congress is having trouble passing” said Georgia State University Political Science Professor, Jeffrey Lazarus.

He says services and programs financed through other means, like the way Social Security is funded through a payroll tax, will not be affected.

“Social Security benefits will not be affected, the Post Office is funded essentially through the sale of stamps and other services so it’s not funded through regular appropriations, so it won’t be affected,” said Lazarus. “Amtrak is funded through ticket sales so it won’t be affected.”

Lazarus says some services might be delayed due to short staffing and the government prioritizing certain work.

“If you are a citizen who is in dispute with the IRS and you are in a dispute resolution or if there is an agency that owes you money and that payment needs to be processed, those services are less likely to happen or if they do happen, they might happen more slowly during a shutdown,” said Lazarus.

Critical food assistance is on the line as the government inches toward a shutdown.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, more than 1.4 million Georgians who rely on SNAP benefits could see their food assistance delayed later this fall if a shutdown drags on.

Agencies like OSHA, the FDA, and the EPA would all pull back operations.

If you plan to fly, a government shutdown could impact you in more ways than one.

If you’re flying out of the country, you should know you might see delays in passport services.

Access to some passport agencies might be limited under a shutdown.

