3-Degree Guarantee: All 1 Family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All 1 Family is on a mission to make sure LGBTQ+ people feel a little less alone in the world.

The Atlanta nonprofit that started in 2015 provides affordable counseling services to LGBTQ+ people, with an emphasis on LGBTQ+ people of color.

“I worked for about 10 years in inpatient hospital settings,” said Kay Baker. “I triaged ERs and worked at a for-profit hospital. We would see clients who would come back to us constantly in crisis.”

Baker felt that change needed to happen. People needed more support to prevent crisis situations in the first place.

“They wouldn’t see people who looked like them or experienced some of the things they were experiencing. They weren’t LGBTQ-affirming. They weren’t people of color,” she said.

She wanted to create a safe space for kids and adults to be themselves and feel supported.

Baker said, ”We have a sliding scale. I write alot of grants, reach out to as many people as possible to provide funding.”

They provide resources everything from therapy to school support.

Outside of therapy sessions, the nonprofit also organizes events to bring people together.

“they are able to just be free, have fun and play around,” Baker said.

To learn more about All 1 Family, click here.

