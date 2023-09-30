3-Degree Guarantee
3-Degree Guarantee: All 1 Family

Each time the forecasted high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, Atlanta News First donates $50 to a selected charity.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All 1 Family is on a mission to make sure LGBTQ+ people feel a little less alone in the world.

The Atlanta nonprofit that started in 2015 provides affordable counseling services to LGBTQ+ people, with an emphasis on LGBTQ+ people of color.

“I worked for about 10 years in inpatient hospital settings,” said Kay Baker. “I triaged ERs and worked at a for-profit hospital. We would see clients who would come back to us constantly in crisis.”

Baker felt that change needed to happen. People needed more support to prevent crisis situations in the first place.

“They wouldn’t see people who looked like them or experienced some of the things they were experiencing. They weren’t LGBTQ-affirming. They weren’t people of color,” she said.

She wanted to create a safe space for kids and adults to be themselves and feel supported.

Baker said, ”We have a sliding scale. I write  alot of grants, reach out to as many people as possible to provide funding.”

They provide resources everything from therapy to school support.

Outside of therapy sessions, the nonprofit also organizes events to bring people together.

“they are able to just be free, have fun and play around,” Baker said.

To learn more about All 1 Family, click here.

The Three Degree Guarantee helps raise money for nonprofit organizations serving the metro Atlanta community. To date, we’ve donated over $100,000 to local charities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

