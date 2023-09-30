3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Community mourns band director from Cobb County high school

Madison Argo worked at Wheeler High School in Marietta, where he led the marching band and conducted class bands.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school in Cobb County is in mourning after its band director passed away.

Madison Argo worked at Wheeler High School in Marietta, where he led the marching band and conducted class bands, the school district said. His cause of death has not been released.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who are grieving,” the Cobb County School district said in a statement. “School counselors will continue to be available to support students and staff during this difficult time.”

Argo was from Alabama and primarily played the trumpet, according to his school profile. Prior to working at Wheeler High School, he was the associate band director at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville.

For the past eight seasons, Argo was also on the music staff for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Lee County High School Football
High school football: Class 6A showdown between Lee County vs. Houston County

Latest News

Madison Argo worked at Wheeler High School in Marietta, where he led the marching band and...
Community mourns band director from Cobb County high school
All lanes are blocked on I-285 EB after a multiple-vehicle crash, the Georgia Department of...
2 dead, at least 5 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-285, fire dept. says
The crash reportedly caused injuries, and DeKalb County emergency responders are working to...
Multiple-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down I-285 E, transportation department says
A special community meeting to address gun violence in the West End was held after three people...
Historic West End business owner holds meeting to address gun violence