Community mourns band director from Cobb County high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school in Cobb County is in mourning after its band director passed away.

Madison Argo worked at Wheeler High School in Marietta, where he led the marching band and conducted class bands, the school district said. His cause of death has not been released.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who are grieving,” the Cobb County School district said in a statement. “School counselors will continue to be available to support students and staff during this difficult time.”

Argo was from Alabama and primarily played the trumpet, according to his school profile. Prior to working at Wheeler High School, he was the associate band director at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville.

For the past eight seasons, Argo was also on the music staff for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

