Crash shuts down all lanes on I-75 exit ramp in Clayton County
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down all lanes of an exit ramp on I-75 and I-285 in Clayton County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
According to GDOT, the accident involved multiple vehicles on the southbound I-75 ramp to I-285 West.
GDOT is recommending that drivers use alternate routes. They did not give an estimate for when the crash will be cleared.
This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.
