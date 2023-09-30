3-Degree Guarantee
Crash shuts down all lanes on I-75 exit ramp in Clayton County

Crash
Crash(GA 511)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down all lanes of an exit ramp on I-75 and I-285 in Clayton County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

According to GDOT, the accident involved multiple vehicles on the southbound I-75 ramp to I-285 West.

GDOT is recommending that drivers use alternate routes. They did not give an estimate for when the crash will be cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

