First Alert Forecast: Feeling More Like Summer to Start the Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off the weekend on more of a Summer-Like note with temperatures several degrees above average.

The humidity will also be slightly higher, so while highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, it will feel closer to 90 degrees.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday looks slightly cooler and also slightly less humid, so expect a more comfortable day to round out the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Our forecast will stay quite mundane for most of the week ahead. Every afternoon from Monday through Thursday will be in the low 80s with mornings in the low to mid 60s.

Friday is the day where some changes arrive. A cold front will push through, bringing us the chance for a few showers.

Behind this front, we will get a nice taste of Fall-Like air again!

warm and dry weekend ahead (Atlanta News First)

Dry and warm through Thursday. Showers possible Friday. (Atlanta News First)

