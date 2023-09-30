3-Degree Guarantee
Georgians remain in limbo as government shutdown looms

Local agencies prepare for potential government shutdown
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tonight, the livelihood of thousands of Americans is on the line as a federal government shutdown appears more and more likely.

“Enough is enough, a deal is a deal,” Shalanda Young, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said. “Extreme House Republicans need to stop playing political games with people’s lives.”

Lawmakers in Washington have yet to reach a deal on the budget, creating uncertainty for government workers in Georgia and beyond. As the shutdown looms, millions of Americans are left uncertain on how the bills will get paid.

“People have bills to pay, people have mortgages, people have to pay for food,” said Jeffrey Lazarus, a political science professor at Georgia State University.

The last government shutdown stretched for more than a month, leaving many without a paycheck and leading to several callouts, specifically with the TSA. Workers would later be paid once the government reopens.

“If the government deems that employee an essential worker, they still have to go to work. Anybody who is watching this can imagine being told they have to go to work but they aren’t getting a paycheck,” Lazarus said. “Nobody wants to do that.”

Employees with the federal government would be either furloughed or told to work without pay. Benefits provided to millions of Americans would also be impacted.

“Federal assistance programs like SNAP, WIC, those are affected,” said Lazarus.

How did we get here? Lazarus said certain lawmakers are not budging on their demands.

“There is a small group of Republican House members who are being intransigent and demanding more and more budget cuts,” he said.

