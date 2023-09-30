3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot just blocks from Georgia State’s football stadium, police say

(Pexels via MGN)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot just blocks from Georgia State’s football stadium, according to Atlanta police.

Police said a man was shot at 600 Martin St. SE just before midnight Saturday. That location is mere blocks from Georgia State’s football stadium, formerly known as Turner Field.

The man reportedly told police he was shot in the abdomen. Police found the man at 214 Capitol Ave. SE.

The man was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Lee County High School Football
High school football: Class 6A showdown between Lee County vs. Houston County

Latest News

A banner sending birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter.
PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter park, museum celebrate former president’s birthday a day early
April Kirkman from California sings a song she wrote for Jimmy Carter's birthday.
Jimmy Carter Birthday Celebrations
Local agencies prepare for potential government shutdown
Georgians remain in limbo as government shutdown looms
After more than 116,000 people signed a petition to put the future of the Atlanta Public Safety...
Activists outraged after city releases largely unredacted ‘Cop City’ referendum signatures