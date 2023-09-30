Man shot just blocks from Georgia State’s football stadium, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot just blocks from Georgia State’s football stadium, according to Atlanta police.

Police said a man was shot at 600 Martin St. SE just before midnight Saturday. That location is mere blocks from Georgia State’s football stadium, formerly known as Turner Field.

The man reportedly told police he was shot in the abdomen. Police found the man at 214 Capitol Ave. SE.

The man was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing. The investigation is ongoing.

