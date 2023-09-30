3-Degree Guarantee
Multiple-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down I-285 E, transportation department says

The crash reportedly caused injuries, and DeKalb County emergency responders are working to reopen the lanes.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are blocked on I-285 E before Bouldercrest Road, or exit 51, after a multiple-vehicle crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash reportedly caused injuries, and DeKalb County emergency responders are working to reopen the lanes. The department is encouraging drivers to avoid the area, which has “extreme delays.”

The crash happened near 4 a.m. and is expected to clear by 8 a.m., the department said.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about how many cars were involved and how many people were injured.

Click here to see a live camera view of the road.

