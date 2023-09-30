3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter park, museum celebrate former president’s birthday a day early

A banner sending birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter.
A banner sending birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter.(Atlanta News First)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates his 99th birthday tomorrow — but a few places decided to get a head start on the festivities!

The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains is offering birthday cake and cupcakes Saturday afternoon. The park also has a large banner signed by people during the Plains Peanut Festival, which Jimmy and his wife Rosalynn drove through last weekend. And in Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is holding a 99-cent admission day with cake and other fun family events.

Caption

RELATED: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival

The celebrations are likely being held on Saturday instead of Sunday because of the possible government shutdown tomorrow, which would impact federal employees and facilities.

RELATED: Changes made to Jimmy Carter’s birthday celebrations, likely due to impending government shutdown

Jimmy and Rosalynn live in Plains. Jimmy entered at-home hospice care in February, while the Carter Center announced that Rosalynn had been diagnosed with dementia in May.

Jason Carter, one of the Carters’ grandsons, said in a USA Today interview that his grandparents “are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Lee County High School Football
High school football: Class 6A showdown between Lee County vs. Houston County

Latest News

Man shot just blocks from Georgia State’s football stadium, police say
April Kirkman from California sings a song she wrote for Jimmy Carter's birthday.
Jimmy Carter Birthday Celebrations
Local agencies prepare for potential government shutdown
Georgians remain in limbo as government shutdown looms
After more than 116,000 people signed a petition to put the future of the Atlanta Public Safety...
Activists outraged after city releases largely unredacted ‘Cop City’ referendum signatures