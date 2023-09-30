PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter park, museum celebrate former president’s birthday a day early

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates his 99th birthday tomorrow — but a few places decided to get a head start on the festivities!

The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains is offering birthday cake and cupcakes Saturday afternoon. The park also has a large banner signed by people during the Plains Peanut Festival, which Jimmy and his wife Rosalynn drove through last weekend. And in Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is holding a 99-cent admission day with cake and other fun family events.

The celebrations are likely being held on Saturday instead of Sunday because of the possible government shutdown tomorrow, which would impact federal employees and facilities.

Jimmy and Rosalynn live in Plains. Jimmy entered at-home hospice care in February, while the Carter Center announced that Rosalynn had been diagnosed with dementia in May.

Jason Carter, one of the Carters’ grandsons, said in a USA Today interview that his grandparents “are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

