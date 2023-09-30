3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024

Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toys R Us is getting creative as it continues to work on a comeback.

The retailer’s parent company says it plans to open locations at airports and on cruise ships this year with new stores opening next year.

The first airport location is scheduled to open at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in November.

Toys R Us also intends to have 24 new flagship stores operational for the 2024 holiday season.

The new locations add to existing shops already at Macy’s stores.

That partnership has given Toys R Us new life after it shut down all locations in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Lee County High School Football
High school football: Class 6A showdown between Lee County vs. Houston County

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Truck crash in Illinois kills 5, seriously injures 5 and forces an evacuation due to ammonia leak
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Local agencies prepare for potential government shutdown
Georgians remain in limbo as government shutdown looms