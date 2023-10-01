3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 dead after shooting near metro Atlanta high school football stadium, police say

Griffin Memorial Stadium
Griffin Memorial Stadium(Atlanta News First)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One boy is dead after a shooting near a metro Atlanta high school football stadium, according to Griffin police.

Griffin police said a 15-year-old boy was shot near Griffin Memorial Stadium. According to police, units working the game between Griffin High and Spalding High reported hearing gunshots just before 4:45 p.m. They found the boy near the intersection of South 5th St. and Poplar St., not far from the stadium.

The Griffin-Spalding County School System said the shooting happened near the end of the game.

Police said the boy was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information should contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Exclusive: Rand Paul on Ukrainian spending, government shutdown
Lee County High School Football
High school football: Class 6A showdown between Lee County vs. Houston County

Latest News

Crash
Crash shuts down all lanes on I-75 exit ramp in Clayton County
Man shot just blocks from Georgia State’s football stadium, police say
A banner sending birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter.
PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter park, museum celebrate former president’s birthday a day early
April Kirkman from California sings a song she wrote for Jimmy Carter's birthday.
Jimmy Carter Birthday Celebrations