1 dead after shooting near metro Atlanta high school football stadium, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One boy is dead after a shooting near a metro Atlanta high school football stadium, according to Griffin police.

Griffin police said a 15-year-old boy was shot near Griffin Memorial Stadium. According to police, units working the game between Griffin High and Spalding High reported hearing gunshots just before 4:45 p.m. They found the boy near the intersection of South 5th St. and Poplar St., not far from the stadium.

The Griffin-Spalding County School System said the shooting happened near the end of the game.

Police said the boy was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information should contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452. The investigation is ongoing.

