12-year-old dead, several children injured in Troup County vehicle crash, sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A preteen died and several other children were badly injured in a Troup County vehicle crash on Saturday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Deputies and first responders were called to a house off N State Line Road after 6:30 p.m. The accident, which reportedly involved a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), injured four people — including one “very serious” case, the sheriff’s office said. A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Three of the patients were taken to a hospital in Columbus with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

“This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with all involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.