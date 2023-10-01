14-year-old killed in Lithonia shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 14-year-old has died after a shooting in Lithonia on Saturday, according to the city’s police department.

Near 7 p.m., police received a “distressing call” reporting a shooting and victim off Rock Chapel Road. Despite the officers’ and first responders’ quick response, the teen died while being taken to the hospital, Lithonia police said.

Police have identified several people of interest, they said. The suspects’ names, as well as the 14-year-old’s identity, have not been released.

The incident is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at criminal.investigations@lithoniacity.org.

