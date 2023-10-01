3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

99 people become naturalized U.S. citizens on Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday

The naturalization ceremony took place as part of a weekend of birthday celebrations at The Carter Center
At the Carter Center in Atlanta, 99 people become naturalized U.S. citizens on former President...
At the Carter Center in Atlanta, 99 people become naturalized U.S. citizens on former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday.(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After five years of living in America, Carmen Yamila Munoz can finally say she is a citizen.

“I can’t explain to you how I feel. I’m happy,” she said.

Munoz, who is from Venezuela, is one of 99 people who just became naturalized U.S. citizens. This group of 99 is special. They celebrated this achievement at The Carter Center in Atlanta on former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday.

RELATED: ‘We honor you, Mr. President’ | Politicians, celebrities and more pay tribute to Jimmy Carter during 99th birthday

“America is the most beautiful country in the world,” Munoz said. “I love this country. I love Georgia.”

“It’s just amazing how God works in mysterious ways, that I am one of the candidates selected for President Carter’s 99th birthday,” Ulanda Sutherland, another naturalized citizen, said.

Sutherland is from Jamaica. She said she came to the United States for better opportunities for herself and her children.

“My girls, they came, they loved it and they don’t want to go back to Jamaica. It’s a place of freedom, it’s a place of opportunities, especially if you have children,” Sutherland said.

The ceremony was part of a series of birthday events happening at the facility for the 39th president. The ceremony was just one of many ways Atlanta is celebrating and honoring a president known for compassion and a mission to obtain world peace.

RELATED: Georgia’s favorite son Jimmy Carter turns 99

These new citizens said they plan to get out and be honorable and active citizens.

“I’m ready to vote in the election, buy a house, pay my taxes and enjoy my family,” Munoz said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus
The community is morning Madison Argo, who served as the band director at Wheeler High School.
Community mourns band director from Cobb County high school

Latest News

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Police look for ‘critical’ missing woman in Brookhaven
A woman was caught on camera disrupting a UGA student's street performance.
VIDEO: Woman smashes UGA student performer’s keyboard, reaches into tip jar
Andrew Hsu performs for the public in Athens every Friday, sporting a piano keyboard, a...
VIDEO: Woman smashes UGA student performer’s piano
Police lights
14-year-old killed in Lithonia shooting, police say