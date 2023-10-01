99 people become naturalized U.S. citizens on Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After five years of living in America, Carmen Yamila Munoz can finally say she is a citizen.

“I can’t explain to you how I feel. I’m happy,” she said.

Munoz, who is from Venezuela, is one of 99 people who just became naturalized U.S. citizens. This group of 99 is special. They celebrated this achievement at The Carter Center in Atlanta on former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday.

“America is the most beautiful country in the world,” Munoz said. “I love this country. I love Georgia.”

“It’s just amazing how God works in mysterious ways, that I am one of the candidates selected for President Carter’s 99th birthday,” Ulanda Sutherland, another naturalized citizen, said.

Sutherland is from Jamaica. She said she came to the United States for better opportunities for herself and her children.

“My girls, they came, they loved it and they don’t want to go back to Jamaica. It’s a place of freedom, it’s a place of opportunities, especially if you have children,” Sutherland said.

The ceremony was part of a series of birthday events happening at the facility for the 39th president. The ceremony was just one of many ways Atlanta is celebrating and honoring a president known for compassion and a mission to obtain world peace.

These new citizens said they plan to get out and be honorable and active citizens.

“I’m ready to vote in the election, buy a house, pay my taxes and enjoy my family,” Munoz said.

