Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena.

Police say Charlotte was abducted near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. Authorities believe she is in “imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Charlotte is described as being white with long, blonde hair. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the New York State Police at 518-457-6811.

