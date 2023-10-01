Atlanta credit union displays 450-foot-tall mural of Jimmy Carter for 99th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the country celebrates former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday on Sunday, Georgia’s Own Credit Union decided to join — although their approach is larger than most.

The credit union is displaying a 450-foot-tall mural of Carter at 100 Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta until midnight. The art features three portraits of Carter, emphasizing his importance in Georgia, the nation and the world.

The portraits were originally commissioned by local artist Dane Jefferson for President’s Day. Jefferson said he was thrilled at the opportunity, limiting the color palette to red, white and blue for impact.

“He has had such a long and amazing career as a leader and a role model, so when I began working on this project, I really wanted to capture the different periods in his life as a public servant,” he said. “I’m very happy with how it turned out, and seeing it in the skyline on the Georgia’s Own Credit Union sign is just incredible.”

The tribute is one of many, spanning from social media to several in-person events across Georgia.

