3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta credit union displays 450-foot-tall mural of Jimmy Carter for 99th birthday

Georgia's Own Credit Union is displaying a 450-foot-tall mural of Carter at 100 Peachtree...
Georgia's Own Credit Union is displaying a 450-foot-tall mural of Carter at 100 Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta until midnight.(Georgia's Own Credit Union)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the country celebrates former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday on Sunday, Georgia’s Own Credit Union decided to join — although their approach is larger than most.

The credit union is displaying a 450-foot-tall mural of Carter at 100 Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta until midnight. The art features three portraits of Carter, emphasizing his importance in Georgia, the nation and the world.

FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter's final campaign

The portraits were originally commissioned by local artist Dane Jefferson for President’s Day. Jefferson said he was thrilled at the opportunity, limiting the color palette to red, white and blue for impact.

“He has had such a long and amazing career as a leader and a role model, so when I began working on this project, I really wanted to capture the different periods in his life as a public servant,” he said. “I’m very happy with how it turned out, and seeing it in the skyline on the Georgia’s Own Credit Union sign is just incredible.”

The tribute is one of many, spanning from social media to several in-person events across Georgia.

RELATED: ‘We honor you, Mr. President’ | Politicians, celebrities and more pay tribute to Jimmy Carter during 99th birthday

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite son. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus
All lanes are blocked on I-285 EB after a multiple-vehicle crash, the Georgia Department of...
2 dead, several injured in 10-car pileup on I-285, police say

Latest News

According to thevacationer.com, Atlanta is the third major U.S. city that Americans should...
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Museum Executive Director Edwin Link came to Atlanta News First to talk about the programming.
Children’s Museum of Atlanta celebrates Halloween with fun events
Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film...
‘We honor you, Mr. President’ | Politicians, celebrities and more pay tribute to Jimmy Carter during 99th birthday
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Police look for ‘critical’ missing woman in Brookhaven