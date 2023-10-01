3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cancer survivor gets hug from Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers concert

By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman celebrated her victory over cancer by getting a hug from Joe Jonas during their Sept. 18 performance in Cleveland, Ohio.

Emily Pugliese, 28, says she entered remission for her Stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Aug. 30. She received her diagnosis on Dec. 30, 2022.

In means of celebration, along with her then upcoming Sept. 5 birthday, Pugliese got tickets to see the Jonas Brothers.

“Having been a long-time Jonas Brothers fan, I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate,” Pugliese said. “It was the perfect way to celebrate!”

Pugliese made a sign that read “I BEAT CANCER. CELEBRATE! with me tonight,” a play on one of the band’s songs.

Joe Jonas saw the sign and Pugliese said she couldn’t ever have expected what happened next.

Joe Jonas called her to the front of the stage and announced to all the fans in attendance that she beat cancer, then jumped off the stage to hug her and share words of encouragement.

“I was in awe and emotion took over,” Pugliese said, adding that she had rarely gone out in public during her cancer treatments. “I was being welcomed back to the world by 20,000 people and the Jonas Brothers! It blew my mind.”

Pugliese said that while being in remission was the best news, the interaction with the multi-award-winning group was “the cherry on top.”

“I was living in the darkest time of my life, and this concert burst such a bright light into my life,” she said. “The happiness I felt and continue to feel is confirmation that the brighter days ahead I had always wished for are here.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
ATLANTA SKYLINE
Survey: Atlanta deemed third of ‘cities to avoid at all costs’
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
First plea deal reached in Donald Trump’s historic Georgia indictment
Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, writes in a letter to Gov....
Georgia senator who wanted review of Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment suspended from party caucus
The community is morning Madison Argo, who served as the band director at Wheeler High School.
Community mourns band director from Cobb County high school

Latest News

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Police look for ‘critical’ missing woman in Brookhaven
At the Carter Center in Atlanta, 99 people become naturalized U.S. citizens on former President...
99 people become naturalized U.S. citizens on Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
A woman was caught on camera disrupting a UGA student's street performance.
VIDEO: Woman smashes UGA student performer’s keyboard, reaches into tip jar
Andrew Hsu performs for the public in Athens every Friday, sporting a piano keyboard, a...
VIDEO: Woman smashes UGA student performer’s piano
The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest